18.12.2021  17:55   Виталий Хиневич

«Омикрон» в Украине: что известно про инфицированного человека

Заболевший недавно переболел коронавирусной инфекцией.

Отмечается, что пациент несколько месяцев назад уже был инфицирован коронавирусом. У больного 41-летнего мужчины фиксировалась повышенная температура, он обращался в Киевскую больницу. Несмотря на то, что болезнь протекает легко, медики держат пациента на постоянном контроле. 
 
Также сообщается, что это может быть не первый случай «Омикрона» в стране, но первый, который удалось идентифицировать.
 
 
По словам инфекциониста Ольги Голубовской, сейчас довольно часто выявляют коронавирус у тех людей, которые имеют достаточные антитела.
 
«Мы видим на сегодняшний день как пациенты, имеющие высокие титры антител, особенно когда поствакцинальных антител, очень высокие титры по несколько тысяч, тем не менее тоже заболевают, но белеют пока не тяжело»-, отметила Ольга Голубовская.
 
Напомним, просторы интернета взорвала новость о новом штамме COVID-19 – омикроне, его опасности и скорости распространения.
 
